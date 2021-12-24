Local

Vacant home catches fire for second time this year

by: Jacey Crawford
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the second time in three months, firefighters fought flames at a vacant home on the city’s near east side Friday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the house located in the 600 block of North Keystone Avenue had previously caught fire in October.

Firefighters responded to the blaze Friday around around 4:45 p.m.

A neighboring house was damaged by the flames, but authorities said no one was injured.

The fire caught a nearby tree on fire, firefighters reported, which caused embers to blow onto other homes.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

