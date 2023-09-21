Whiteland High School, Whiteland Elementary dismiss students after water main break

Whiteland Community High School in Whiteland, Ind. Students will be released early on Thursday because of a water main break left the school without running water. (WISH Photo)

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) — Students at Whiteland Community High School and Whiteland Elementary School will be dismissed early on Thursday due to a water main break.

Students will be released at 10:30 a.m., and buses will be ready to pick them up and take them home for the day. Car riders and car drivers can also leave at that time, Clark-Pleasant Community Schools says.

Both schools will be on e-learning for the remainder of the day.

Just after 9 a.m., a contractor working in the Briar Creek subdivision hit a water main, Whiteland town officials said on Facebook.

Whiteland residents may experience low or no water pressure until the line has been repaired.

No boil water advisory is in effect at this time.

Town leaders will provide an update as soon as more information is available.