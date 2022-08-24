Local

Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side.

At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.

Police arrived and found a woman outside who had been shot at least once. She was pronounced dead in the street, officers at the scene tell News 8.

IMPD did not say what might have led to the shooting and no suspects have been arrested.