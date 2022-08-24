Local

Woman dies in shooting on Indy’s near-east side

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday on the city’s near-east side.

At around 6:30 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a shooting in the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street. That’s a residential area near 10th Street and Sherman Drive, less than a mile south of Brookside Park.

Police arrived and found a woman outside who had been shot at least once. She was pronounced dead in the street, officers at the scene tell News 8.

IMPD did not say what might have led to the shooting and no suspects have been arrested.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sheriff’s office conducting ‘large scale’ police operation on Indy’s near-east side

Local /

Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

Sports /

How Biden’s plan for student loans could impact Hoosiers

Local /

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.