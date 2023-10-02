Search
Woman safely jumps from 2nd floor of duplex fire

by: Adam Krent
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire broke out Monday morning in a housing duplex on North Parker Street.

Heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of the home near 10th Street and Rural Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters say a 34-year-old woman had to jump from a second-story window to get to safety. They say she’s OK.

The fire displaced people living in both sides of the duplex.

Indianapolis Fire Department had no word on what started the fire.

