Work out from the comfort of your own living room during pandemic

by: Demie Johnson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With gyms and workout studios closed, many people are worried about how they will stay active over the next few weeks. With the help of Fit Flex Fly or F3 in Indianapolis, we are making it a little easier on you.

Owner and personal trainer Mark Morgan met with News 8’s Demie Johnson and showed her in-home exercises you can accomplish by using items you likely have in your home.

In the video, Morgan shows you a series of four exercises using a broom and a towel. These are full body and include typical moves like lunges and bench press. Morgan recommends doing each move 15 to 20 times for three or four sets.

F3 also has a video library of more than 50 workouts you can do from home. You can find more by clicking here.

