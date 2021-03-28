xZooberance gets underway at Indy Zoo with fun for whole family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Zoo is welcoming spring with xZOOberance during its three-week festival every Thursday-Sunday until April 11.

Families can enjoy live performances, living artworks, activities and animals at new exhibits from 10 am to 4 pm.

xZOOberance is just in time for spring break with several main stages of live entertainment that has a changing lineup throughout the festival.

There will be a fun pollen toss game and bee chats to teach guests the importance of pollinating insects, as well as animal-inspired yoga, chickens and goats. Zoo visitors will also be able to express their creativity with a take-home craft kit.

The Butterfly Kaleidoscope will highlight 40 radiant varieties of moths and butterflies inside the tropical and colorful Hilbert Conservatory, an annual favorite.

Adults 21 and up can sample wine slushies, sip cocktails and enjoy exclusive craft beers, aside from the zoo’s normal concession.

Indianapolis Zoo staff members said moderate seasonal temperatures and lots of active animals make spring an ideal for a Zoo visit.