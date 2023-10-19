Young learners visit Whitestown Fire Department for National Fire Prevention Week

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – In honor of National Fire Prevention Week, Pre-K students from Primrose School at Anson-Zionsville explored the importance of fire safety with the Whitestown Fire Department.

This visit took place during the second week of October, which also happens to be fire prevention month. The Whitestown Fire Department, along with local educators, offered to provide fire safety education, and tips to the students and the community.

During the visit, the students huddled up for informative sessions with firefighters, they also explored a fire truck and became familiar with firefighting equipment. Afterward, they got a chance to interact with an ambulance and witness a firefighter in full uniform.

Clamita Thomas, director at Primrose School at Anson-Zionsville, explained the importance of early fire safety education, stating, “National Fire Prevention Month offers our preschoolers a unique opportunity to learn about fire safety from the community heroes who protect them daily.”

NFPW and the collaborative partnership between Primrose School at Anson-Zionsville and the Whitestown Fire Department exemplify the commitment to early fire safety education. School officials say the goal is to instill a sense of responsibility and preparedness in young learners, setting the stage for a safer future.