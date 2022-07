Local

Young Men Inc. hosts lunch for first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Young Men Inc. Youth Ministry hosted a first responders appreciation lunch Tuesday afternoon. They held it in an open field on Arsenal Avenue.

Firefighters, police and emergency medical technicians all got boxed lunches at Tuesday’s event.

Members of Young Men Inc. say they wanted to provide a positive event against the backdrop of so many negative events.

The young men in the program are ages 8 to 16.