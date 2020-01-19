Man arrested in Saturday shooting of dad in car with child

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man Saturday in connection to the shooting of a dad with his 6-year-old child in the vehicle.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at 14 Beachway Dr., near the intersection of Mickley Avenue and Rockville Road.

Responding officers found a man in a gray SUV with apparent gunshot wounds and a 6-year-old child who was not injured, IMPD said. The man was taken to an area hospital; police on Sunday didn’t give the man’s condition.

Devante Brown, 24, was spotted driving a Kia Optima and was taken into custody after a short pursuit. He was booked into Marion County Jail and remained there Sunday on preliminary charges of assisting a criminal, auto theft, theft and resisting law enforcement, online jail records show.

According to IMPD, Brown was interviewed by detectives and then arrested.

Formal charges have not yet been filed and IMPD said the investigation is ongoing.