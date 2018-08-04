Man booked on attempted murder charges following Brownsburg shooting

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — One man was taken into custody after police said he shot another man following a verbal altercation.

It happened just before 7 p.m. when officers were dispatched out to the 500 block of Locust Lane on a person shot run. 

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition.

The shooting suspect was identified as 62-year-old Bryan Bastin. Bastin was initially taken to the hospital for checkout before being booked in the Hendricks County Jail for attempted murder. 

A witness to the shooting said a verbal altercation is what led to the shooting and that the suspect and victim had known one another. 

The case remains under investigation.

