Man caught on video snatching woman from NYC subway train

NEW YORK (AP) — New York police arrested a man after a video surfaced showing him apparently trying to abduct a woman on the subway.

Sonny Alloway, 48, was charged with unlawful imprisonment on suspicion of grabbing a young woman and carrying her off a No. 6 train Sunday in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said.

A video posted on social media showed Alloway dressed in red from head to toe, talking to the victim before he carried her off the train at the Morrison Avenue-Soundview station.

The woman was sleeping on the train next to a man when the train came to a stop and Alloway picked her up and carried her out of the car and onto the platform.

The victim quickly got away and ran back onto the train. The clip ends with Alloway walking away.

A second video posted on social media and later deleted shows Alloway being punched and kicked on a sidewalk by a group of men on Monday afternoon who appear to have recognized him from the initial video.

The suspect took refuge at a corner store, where someone inside reported him to authorities. He was apprehended by police shortly afterward.

It’s unclear whether Alloway has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

