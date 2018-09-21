Man dead after outdoor argument, shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An outdoor argument between two people ended with a man shot dead Thursday night.

Police were called shortly before 9:10 p.m. to the intersection of East 10th and North Oxford streets on the east side in the Pogue’s Run neighborhood.

Nathan Williams, 19, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died, police said. He was identified by the coroner on Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating the scene.

No suspect information was provided on Thursday night.

The Rev. Charles Harrison, leader of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition, tweeted about 10:30 p.m.: