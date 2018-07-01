Man found dead on city’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of Breakwater Drive just before 7 a.m. That’s near The New Mariner’s Village Apartments.

Police initially responded to a disturbance run in the area after a caller stated they heard a gunshot. A man was later declared dead on scene after the arrival of paramedics.

One person has been detained for questioning.

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.

This story will be updated as more information is known.