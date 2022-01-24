News

Medical examiner: 5 adults found dead in Milwaukee

Scene where five people were found dead Jan. 23, 2022, in Milwaukee. (Photo from WTMJ via CNN)

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office confirms that five adults are dead at a scene in Milwaukee.

The incident took place around 4 p.m. CST Sunday, radio station WTMJ reports. It is currently being investigated as a homicide with five adult victims.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, and no additional information was immediately available.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement, “The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” and he offered condolences.