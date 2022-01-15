Medical

Clinical psychologist offers advice on dealing with grief in the new year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new year is a time to look forward for some people, but it can also feel daunting for those grieving the loss of a loved one.

Beloved celebrities like Betty White, Bob Saget and Sidney Poitier have also passed away recently.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist with IU Health, joined Daybreak on Saturday to offer advice on dealing with grief.

Henderson discussed why the new year can be difficult for those who have lost a loved one, how celebrity deaths can impact people’s emotions and ways to practice self-care while grieving.

