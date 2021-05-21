Medical

Do you drink too much alcohol? Take this quiz to find out

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 21: First guest sit outside a Biergarten (Beer garden) "Café am Neuen See" and drink beer for the first time this year during the coronavirus pandemic on May 21, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Authorities are easing lockdown measures across Germany, enabling restaurants to offer outdoor service, hotels to accommodate tourists, cultural institutions to perform and other activities to resume. Covid infection rates have been falling consistently and the national average is now below 80 per 100,000 over a seven-day period. Meanwhile the pace of vaccinations is still climbing, with approximately 40% of the population having received a first dose. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Americans drink an average of 109 bottles of wine and 366 pints of beer per person per year.

That’s according to a study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The U.S. also ranks fourth as the most alcohol-dependent country of the 50 reviewed with men being twice as likely to be alcohol dependent than women.

Researchers say while alcohol can be a source of enjoyment, harmful use is the leading risk factor for premature death. To find out if you’re drinking too much, take the quiz below.