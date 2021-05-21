Do you drink too much alcohol? Take this quiz to find out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Americans drink an average of 109 bottles of wine and 366 pints of beer per person per year.
That’s according to a study by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. The U.S. also ranks fourth as the most alcohol-dependent country of the 50 reviewed with men being twice as likely to be alcohol dependent than women.
Researchers say while alcohol can be a source of enjoyment, harmful use is the leading risk factor for premature death. To find out if you’re drinking too much, take the quiz below.