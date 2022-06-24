Medical

Health Spotlight Town Hall: Cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to have partnered with Community Health Network to shine a light on some of the top medical issues facing central Indiana and all of the state.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated headlines for more than two years and pushed some other conversations to the side.

We want to spend this time talking about cancer, the second leading cause of death in Indiana.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 13,500 people will die of cancer this year in Indiana and that there will be more than 39,000 new cases diagnosed in the state.

Cancer treatment in Indiana is about to take a major step forward.

Just this spring, Community Health announced an agreement with the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

It will create the first MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Midwest.

The goal: create a huge array of new treatment options without patients having to leave Indiana.