Health Spotlight: Uncommon symptoms of a heart attack

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States experiences a heart attack, research reporting more than 800,000 a year suffer from cardiac arrest each year.

It is important to be aware of the warning signs of a heart attack. Common ones include chest pain and shortness of breath, but there are several lesser-known signs, as well.

Possible symptoms include dizziness, nausea, neck or jaw pain, and problems with your teeth can indicate heart trouble.

Dr. Annabelle Volgman, director of the Rush Heart Center for Women at Rush University in Chicago, has seen the latter symptom firsthand. “I had a patient who had a toothache that turned out to be her symptom for having a heart attack,” Volgman said.

A recent study also found that drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death for people with high blood pressure.

Additional symptoms include a cough that won’t go away, especially if it produces white or pink mucus. Blue or purple net-like patterns on your skin may indicate blocked arteries, swelling in lower legs or feet could show decreased heart function, and yellowish waxy growths could be a symptom of high cholesterol.