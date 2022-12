Medical

Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana.

The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.

The report covers deaths through Dec. 17. It’s normally posted on Friday’s but was delayed due to the holidays.

Marion County now has nine deaths, while Lake County is now the third county with five or more deaths.

(Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Health)