ISDH: More than 380 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 385 new COVID-19 cases between June 25 and June 29.

The department also announced 16 additional deaths between May 20 and June 28.

In total, there are 45,594 COVID-19 cases and 2,448 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 484,196 tests administered in the state.

ISDH has been providing daily updates here.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 10,424,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,262,000 recoveries and more than 509,000 deaths.

