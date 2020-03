Managing your mental health during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Being cooped up at home during this difficult time can effect everyone’s mental health differently.

Dr. Danielle Henderson from IU Health stopped by Daybreak Saturday to talk about how to deal with your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I encourage focusing on what you can control,” said Henderson. “Video chat is a great option to talk to friends so you can still see the persons’ face and connect that way.”

