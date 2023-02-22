Medical

Planned Parenthood launches vasectomy services in Indiana after Roe ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lot of men in Indiana are raising concerns since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Planned Parenthood operators says they recently have seen more families requesting vasectomies.

Rebecca Gibron, the chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, told News 8, “It’s really as I said, it a true act of taking responsibility in sexual and reproductive health care as well as an act of love for someone’s partner in a state like Indiana that is passing such extreme policies and bans to abortion care.”

Gibron says Planned Parenthood wants to make sure people are getting the reproductive health care they need. “While we have seen an increase in interest in vasectomies, it’s a concern of people calling us out of an act of self-protection as well as an act of love for their partner in wanting to prevent an unplanned pregnancy. The Legislature in the state of Indiana does absolutely nothing for reproductive health care.”

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky has seen a 40% increase in vasectomies performed since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 ruling that said the constitutional right of personal privacy allowed people to decide whether to continue a pregnancy.

Gibron said, “Planned Parenthood has always looked at where the demand is the greatest and where we have the most need for our health services, and so that’s really what will guide our decision making.”

Planned Parenthood plans to launch vasectomy services at the Hammond Health Center in northern Indiana as well as three other locations later this year. Gibron says the openings will be a great way for people to support their partner in a post-Roe world. “When we say ‘care no matter what,’ we really mean that, and so we want people to call us and reach out.”

Gibron says Planned Parenthood is also looking at offering vasectomy services in central Indiana. She adds the creation of vasectomy services in Indiana was always on Parent Parenthood’s roadmap.