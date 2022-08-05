Medical

Scientists move closer to cure for baldness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new study reveals scientists may be closer to finding a cure for baldness.

Researchers at the University of California discovered hair growth and hair loss are controlled by a single protein. The protein – or chemical – is called TGF-beta.

TGF-beta has two opposing roles. It controls which hair follicle cells grow and which ones die. If the body produces the right amount of TGF-beta, the cells will divide and make new cells resulting in more hair. However, if the body produces too much, the hair follicle cells will die resulting in hair loss.

By identifying and understanding TGF-beta’s role, study authors say it may be possible to regenerate hair follicles using stem cells. The findings were published in the Biophysical Journal.

According to the American Hair Loss Association, 85% of men will have experienced a noticeable amount of hair loss by the age of 50.