UK health officials bracing for omicron tidal wave; why US could be next

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists are racing to determine the severity of the threat omicron poses. In a previous interview, one European scientist predicted the variant could make up more than 50% of all U.K. cases in a matter of weeks.

While that threat remains across the pond for now, one Indiana doctor says to pay attention. Current events in Europe could be a warning sign of what’s headed to the U.S.

“We certainly have to look around the world to what may be coming as things hit different countries at different times,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, told News 8. “What is starting to be experienced in the U.K. could be ominous.”

However, given our America’s emphasis on boosters combined with the massive delta surge, Doehring says it’s probably too soon to tell omicron’s potential impact. But he does have a message: Get a booster shot. It may be key in preventing omicron from gripping the U.S.