Celebrities across the country come to Indianapolis to support IU Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two years ago, Mike Woodson came home.

On Tuesday, the Coach Woodson Invitational charity event came to the Hoosier state.

The Country Club of Indianapolis was the host site this afternoon for Woodson’s event.

Over 100 players participated in the event, including former Indiana basketball players and other celebrities across the country.

This was the ninth annual golf outing, but the first time that the invitational has been held in Indiana.

Over the nine years, Woodson has raised over $250,000.

This year, all money raised will benefit The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis, as well as Hoosiers for Good.

#IU Coach Mike Woodson hosting his Golf Invitational in Indy. So many celebrities across the country coming out to support him. We’re LIVE with @IndianaMBB Coach Woodson tonight 5pm-7pm on @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/SaLWANhPCM — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 5, 2023

The two-day event started on Monday night, as a welcome dinner and red-carpet event took place at Burn by Rocky Patel in downtown Indianapolis.

This afternoon, breakfast and other events started at 9 a.m. with participants teeing-off at 11 a.m. via a shotgun start.

WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun had a conversation with Mike Woodson, included above, and Coach had plenty to say about the charity event.

“Coming back home means a lot because I get a chance to present [the golf event] in front of my family and friends,” Woodson said. “A lot of the players came back, I had Quinn Buckner, Scott May, it is a beautiful thing for a good cause.”

PGA golfer and IU alum Jeff Overton was present at the invitational and spoke highly of Woodson in a speech addressing the crowd on Tuesday.

“I love everything about Indiana basketball,” Overton said. “What an idol and an icon, just blessed to get to knock something off the bucket list and get to play golf with the IU basketball coach. What a cool thing to do.”

PGA player and #IU alum Jeff Overton at Mike Woodson Golf Invitational. Overton with some nice words about the Hoosiers hoop Coach.@WISH_TV @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/BZsjm4ssAt — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) September 5, 2023

Indiana Pacers’ TV analyst Quinn Buckner and former IU National Player of the Year Scott May were referenced by Coach Woodson. They join a list of former Hoosiers that includes Jared Jeffries, and Tracy Foster among others.

Woodson enters his third season with his alma mater — leading the Hoosiers to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two years. That was the first time the Hoosiers went to the Big Dance in two consecutive years since the 2015-2016 seasons.

The Hoosiers host the University of Indianapolis for an exhibition game Oct. 29 before opening up the season against Florida Gulf Coast Nov. 7.

___

For more updates on Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.