Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Poll: More younger Americans signing prenups

Prenuptial agreements are becoming more popular, with findings from a new Harris poll saying millennials are more likely to enter one. Experts tie the trend to high divorce rates in the United States as one reason.

Jobkeepers say ghosting has doubled

The number of reported ghosting incidents by employers has doubled in many industries compared to before the pandemic, according to Revelio Labs, a workforce intelligence firm.

United Pilots approve new record contract

The United Pilots approved a new record contract on Friday, giving the seal of approval to a $10.2 billion contract, the most expensive ever for an airline labor agreement.

Apple says it will fix iPhone 15 overheating

Apple will issue a software update to fix an overheating issue with its new iPhone 15 Pro, reports the Wall Street Journal. Apple is blaming the problem on the setup process, an iOS bug, and third-party apps, including Instagram and Uber.

The Dow fell Friday as investors followed the latest news about a potential government shutdown. The major indexes were down 3.5 – 6% for the month of September.

A.I. to dramatically increase energy use

Artificial intelligence influence is growing, and so will its demand on America’s power grid.