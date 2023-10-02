Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Monday’s business headlines

Monday’s business headlines

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Poll: More younger Americans signing prenups

Prenuptial agreements are becoming more popular, with findings from a new Harris poll saying millennials are more likely to enter one. Experts tie the trend to high divorce rates in the United States as one reason.

Jobkeepers say ghosting has doubled

The number of reported ghosting incidents by employers has doubled in many industries compared to before the pandemic, according to Revelio Labs, a workforce intelligence firm.

United Pilots approve new record contract

The United Pilots approved a new record contract on Friday, giving the seal of approval to a $10.2 billion contract, the most expensive ever for an airline labor agreement.

Apple says it will fix iPhone 15 overheating

Apple will issue a software update to fix an overheating issue with its new iPhone 15 Pro, reports the Wall Street Journal. Apple is blaming the problem on the setup process, an iOS bug, and third-party apps, including Instagram and Uber.

Stock update

The Dow fell Friday as investors followed the latest news about a potential government shutdown. The major indexes were down 3.5 – 6% for the month of September.

A.I. to dramatically increase energy use

Artificial intelligence influence is growing, and so will its demand on America’s power grid.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Nobel Prize in medicine won...
Health Spotlight /
‘Did we just become best...
Indianapolis Colts /
Jimmy Carter celebrates 99th birthday...
National News /
Biden says there’s ‘not much...
Political News /
Taylor Swift watches Travis Kelce’s...
Entertainment /
Meet ‘Sk-aylor’ Swift, the Taylor...
News /
Indiana Silver Alert issued for...
Indiana News /
Colts fans: ‘They keep scrapping’...
Indianapolis Colts /