A discussion on challenges, trends for minority voter turnout in Indiana

In a May 2024 discussion with WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, the focus turned to the trends in minority voter turnout. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In a continued exploration of voter turnout, WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined a discussion on Indiana’s reputation for mobilizing Hoosiers to the polls, shedding light on the challenges and trends surrounding minority voter turnout.

Addressing Indiana’s voter turnout record, which ranks among the lowest in the country, Ekiyor pointed out the “broad” nature of the state.

“When you look at Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, Evansville, in some cases, we have a lot of rural communities in our state, so politicians have to do so much work to reach everybody,” Ekiyor said.

Voters ages 55-64 make up the largest chunk of people registered to vote in the state, according to Indiana registered-voter data.

Surprisingly, neither race nor location emerges as the primary determinant of voter registration in the state, raising questions about the broader dynamics at play in voter engagement.

The conversation shifted toward strategies for empowering voters across Indiana and ensuring them that their voices matter, and thus, eliciting participation.

“It is so important to have someone that understands your values, your best interests, (and) that is going to speak on your behalf,” Ekiyor said.