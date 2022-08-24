Multicultural News

Asian American Alliance set to honor ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An estimated 7,200 Afghans made their way to Indiana under Operation Allies Welcome, but you may not often hear about the countless workers and volunteers on the ground at Camp Atterbury. The Asian American Alliance say the roles workers and volunteers played are invaluable.

Evacuations from Kabul were reaching a peak last year. Military and volunteers stepped up immediately in hopes of providing some relief after thousands were abruptly forced to leave their homes. It’s that group of dedicated individuals the Asian American Alliance hopes to recognize in it’s upcoming evening of appreciation.

Being ripped from your home and forced to adapt to a new life thousands of miles away is sure to breed sadness, stress, and uncertainty, but thousands of military officers and volunteers stepped up to try to ease some of it.

“There were so many selfless leaders and volunteers on the ground inside those military bases. They said it’s not just our job. This is our calling, you have to do it,” Rupal Thanawala, president of the Asian American Alliance, said.

Within the first 48 hours after Afghans began arriving at Camp Atterbury, Thanawala, President of “Hit the Ground”, tried to navigate how to help. She quickly realized help had already arrived.

“They really didn’t get any credit you know, so we just want to express our gratitude for them,” she said.

Aug. 30, the Asian American Alliance is holding an evening of appreciation, complete with Afghan testimonials and award presentations. It’s a small thank you for people who at times worked 18 hours non-stop for days.

“Thank you. You all have been working so hard. So let us do a small part in this big operation,” Thanawala said.

While volunteers were doing their part on base, the work was spread to the community. Several hundred electronic devices and culturally appropriate clothing was collected for newly arrived families.

“My heart was filled with gratitude for them,” Thanawala said.

She says these gestures of volunteerism may be what sets countless families up for success and new life in America.