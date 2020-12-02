‘Food justice’ initiative prepares to roll out mobile grocery buses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Getting fresh, affordable food is expected to get a bit easier for some as Cleo’s Bodega & Café gears up to roll its new mobile grocery buses.

When it opened the community, where Cleo’s Bodega sits was considered one of the city’s worst food deserts. Organizers at Flanner House said it’s always aimed to provide good and affordable food to the public. This new venture takes that food to those who need it.

Food ranks high on the everyone’s need list, but areas known as food deserts know that need isn’t always met. Mark Garrett was a first-time shopper at Cleo’s Bodega and said the community needs it.

“There was a Double 8 (grocery), but basically after it went out of business this neighborhood was just kind of left out to dry,” Garrett said.

The Flanner House and its Cleo’s Bodega are taking extra steps to ensure the community is serves has access to affordable food.

“Our communities, our culture, they know what healthy food is. Folks know what to do with it, but the reality of it is the price point and/or the access point is a hindrance that it’s not an affordable or attainable option,” said the Brandon Cosby, executive director of Flanner House.

To help provide access, Cleo’s Bodega’s two mobile grocery buses are set to roll out soon. They’ll be packed with dry and fresh food, and able to travel around the city. The buses are an extension of a long-standing “food justice” initiative.

“Our food justice work is really it’s a multiprong strategy, from looking at our urban-farming initiative, not just what we’re growing, but the young people and the opportunity youth that we actually pay, employ, and certify to actually grow that food,” Cosby said.

With Black and Brown people impacted by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates, Cleo’s Bodega will have to strategize on how to roll out the buses but will eventually go where there is a demand.

Garrett said, “I really hope and pray that more people in our community make that decision to invest in a thing like this.”

The coronavirus pandemic delayed the initial launch of the buses, so the plan now is to roll out the buses slowly to start at senior-living facilities to give access to the people most at-risk.

