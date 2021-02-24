Indianapolis Urban League set to serve as COVID-19 vaccination site

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League on Thursday will begin serving as a COVID-19 vaccination location. It’s part of a plan to make the vaccine more accessible in minority communities.

It was just decided Monday to make the Indianapolis Urban league a vaccination location. Organizers said while there are multiple places to get the vaccine, for some of the people who live in the center of the city or downtown, accessibility is still very much a problem.

The world is moving forward in the fight against COVID-19. With multiple vaccinations available, distribution spots are being set up around the country and in Indiana.

“We recognize that there may be some vaccine hesitancy in our community. Obviously history has a lot to do with that,” said IUL president Tony Mason.

Mason said Walmart reached out to him looking to set up shop. The IUL has played an important role during the pandemic helping minority community members get access to resources. The transition into a vaccination site is an extension of that work.

“It’s a big relief for some,” said Mason. “I think it’s important to know that right now when you think about our community frankly some people are still skittish about going inside of stores where there are a lot of people.”

This location will distribute the Pfizer vaccine for six weeks–enough time to ensure those who come will be able to get both doses at the same location. Pre-registration is advised and patients are reminded to bring photo ID, insurance and/or other Medicare information.

“Myself as a pharmacist, I can say that I am so excited to be able to brighten the service for the population into our community. I think everybody can agree that we are ready to get back to normal,” said Maureen Barnes-Israel with Walmart.

Each day, it’s expect 234 vaccines will be administered at the site each day.

“The reality of it is we know that people are dying of COVID-19 each and every day and we owe it to ourselves to be open,” Mason said.

Hoosiers who set up an appointment at the location are encouraged to register ahead of time to help speed up the process. Right now, Hoosiers 60 and older are eligible for the vaccine.