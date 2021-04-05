Multicultural News

Indianapolis Urban League wraps up 6-week vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League welcomed the last of several thousand Hoosiers for its six-week-long COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The Urban League has played a major role in providing resources during the pandemic, and the vaccination clinic is an extension of that work. Health experts will tell you we’re still far away from reaching so-called herd immunity. But as more vaccination clinics open, we’re getting closer.

Mitchell Owens is one of the 1.2 million Hoosiers already fully vaccinated. This trip to the Indianapolis Urban League completes the process. It’s one he wasn’t quite on board with when vaccinations were first released.

“But I’ve kind of come to the realization that you have to trust somebody and this thing wasn’t going away anytime soon,” said Owens.

Data shows an increase in minority vaccination rates. However, Black people continue to see high rates of infection and vaccine hesitancy. Owens said he worked through the apprehension partly due to the Urban League’s reputation.

“The Urban League is just something that I always thought was community friendly. You know you always hear about the Urban League doing things so I thought it would be a good place to go,” Owens said.

In February, the Urban League partnered with Walmart for the six-week clinic.

“You know what? I’m feeling really good now. I’m glad this is over, second shot and I feel good, no side effects as of now,” said WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy. He’s also fully vaccinated.

“This was the next logical step in getting back to normalcy. I think when everything opens up and people become vaccinated, I think a sense of normalcy will be more visible,” said McCoy.

McCoy is one of multiple community leaders who’s been vocal about one’s choice to make their own decision, but clear in their own support for it.

Owens said although it took some convincing to get vaccinated, he’s feeling good about it.

Walmart wasn’t able to share exact vaccination numbers on Monday. And when asked about potential for other clinics, a representative said this: “We’ll continue working with federal, state and local leaders, identifying those opportunities that give us the best chances to serve the communities we call home.”