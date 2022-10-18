Multicultural News

Indianapolis woman shares family story about having breast cancer gene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman who opted for a double mastectomy rather than run the risk of getting breast cancer has used her and her family’s stories to raise awareness about gene mutations that cause breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and experts encourage people to use the time as a gentle reminder to get checked. From roughly 5%-10% of breast cancer patients carry gene mutations, known as BRCA1 and BRCA2, according to medical experts. While it sounds like a low percentage, the mutation can have devastating impacts on individual families.

Tragedy is a feeling Belinda Drake knows well. Her grandmother died from breast cancer at 56 years old. “She eventually was hospitalized and that’s where she passed,” Drake said.

The story repeated itself in 2017. Her aunt died from breast cancer at 46 years old. “We had some very deep conversations as she was literally dying from breast cancer.”

Those deaths sparked Drake’s commitment to live her “authentic life” and get tested at age 36 for the cancer-causing genes. Doctors, as expected, found the unwanted family trait, which raises the chances of her developing cancer and dying.

She immediately opted for a bilateral mastectomy. “What I concluded with a lot of prayer is that I would sacrifice any limb to not die from breast cancer.”

Medical experts say double mastectomies and constant monitoring can help improve the odds, but knowing your family history can be a vital tool.

Jennifer Hartman, a nurse practitioner at Ascension St. Vincent, said “Self-breast exams are wonderful, too. They’re easy and they’re easy-access and free. No one knows your body better than yourself. But, the goal in breast cancer treatment is to find the breast cancer before you can ever even feel it.”

As the holiday season nears, family members may find it to be a good time to ask about medical histories. The nurse practitioner said, “Once you know that information, you can bring it to your provider and see if generic testing is appropriate.”

Drake says, for anyone worried about the feelings of loss, knowing can give you something else: life. “Is this a new me? Actually, it’s a better you.”

Ascension St. Vincent has extended mammography hours in October for people interesting in setting up appointments.