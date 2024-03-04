Indiana’s ILEARN data reveals troubling stats

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the Indiana Department of Education, Indiana’s Learning Evaluation and Assessment Readiness Network (ILEARN) is the summative accountability assessment for Indiana students in grades three through eight and high school biology.

ILEARN measures student achievement and growth according to Indiana Academic Standards for English/Language Arts for grades three through eight, Mathematics for grades three through eight, Science for grades four and six, and Social Studies for grade five.

Data from the ILEARN assessment given during the 2022-2023 school year reports that Black students are significantly behind in these areas.

“In grades 3-8”, says Ekiyor, “only 19.7% of Black students were proficient in English, 16.7% in math, 13.1% in science and 15.8% in social studies. These numbers have been similar, if not worse, over the last decade.”

In Part I of the discussion on this report, WISH-TV’s Emily Ekiyor explains why these students are failing.

For general assistance regarding statewide assessments, contact IDOE’s Office of Student Assessment via email at INassessments@doe.in.gov or 317-232-9050.

Part II

Ekiyor decries that the March 16, 2013, Supreme Court ruling in Meredith v. Pence should have been a game changer in the Black community but it seemed to fall flat.

The ruling provides that the Choice Scholarship Program does not violate the state constitution and that constitutional prohibitions against government funding of religious entities do not apply to entities providing primary and secondary education.

Ekiyor provides an understanding of how the community must understand this ruling and move forward.