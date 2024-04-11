Multicultural Spotlight: Men and women of color in leadership positions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From national coalitions to community-based organizations, many of them in Indianapolis, men and women of color in leadership positions are tackling some of the most serious challenges facing our communities and country today.

Some, hoping to join their ranks, or grow organizations themselves, may wonder how these men and women got to the positions they currently occupy.

WISH-TV multicultural contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to highlight the rise of Black executive leadership in Indianapolis.

Ekiyor talked specifically about nonprofit spaces.

“There’s a lived experience that should be brought to the table when you’re trying to solve problems in the community,” said Ekiyor.

When asked the next step, Ekiyor said, by and large, people want to go back to the communities in which they grew up.

“You need to be in position to have the resources to do that,” said Ekiyor.