Daybreak Drive-IN: Video details start of bus fire… Clashes develop in college protests… Pacers drop closeout game

For the first day of May, the day's earliest roundup of news, sports, and weather includes the video evidence and charges in a bus fire, the overnight fights and arrests in college protests, and the Pacers' lost opportunity in Milwaukee.
- Investigators say IndyGo bus cameras show a man pouring liquor from a milk jug and setting it on fire – starting a blaze that gutted an IndyGo Red Line bus and damaged the stop at 38th and Meridian streets. Demarcus McCloud was formally charged for the arson attack yesterday.
- A woman is left grieving after her husband was killed in a carjacking on Monday. Shane Coffman was killed Monday at an east side Indianapolis gas station. His wife Julie said in a statement that her husband was kind, compassionate, wise, and a peacemaker. Chad Martin, 33, is accused of murder and robbery.
- Police have cleared pro-Palestinian protestors from Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall. Officers in riot gear burst into the building overnight and made dozens of arrests. Clashes also broke out at UCLA between dueling groups at protest encampments.
- The Drug Enforcement Administration is moving toward reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug. The Justice Department proposal would recognize the medical uses of cannabis, but would not legalize it for recreational use.
- The Indiana Pacers will host the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow night in a second try at ending their first-round playoff series. The Pacers went into Tuesday night’s game with a 3-1 series lead, but the Bucks dropped a lopsided loss on them, 115-92. No Pacer had more than 16 points.
- City leaders are set Wednesday to talk about the future of professional soccer in Indianapolis. Mayor Joe Hogsett says the city is bidding for an MLS expansion team, throwing the future of USL side Indy Eleven and the owner’s stadium plans into doubt. The Metropolitan Development Commission is set to discuss a different possible stadium site, 355 East Pearl Street, which is right in downtown Indy in the Market East District.
