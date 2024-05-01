Daybreak Drive-IN: Video details start of bus fire… Clashes develop in college protests… Pacers drop closeout game

Daybreak Drive-IN posts every morning before 5 AM. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first day of May, the day’s earliest roundup of news, sports, and weather includes the video evidence and charges in a bus fire, the overnight fights and arrests in college protests, and the Pacers’ lost opportunity in Milwaukee.

The Daybreak Drive-IN drops every weekday morning before 5am, wherever you get your favorite podcasts.