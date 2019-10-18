20-year-old calls police after cell tower jump goes awry

A BASE jumper was rescued with a city of Menomonie, Wisconsin, bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300-foot tower he jumped from on Oct. 17, 2019. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A BASE jumper who jumped illegally from a northwestern Wisconsin cellphone tower ended up calling the police on himself after his parachute became caught on a guy wire, leaving him dangling perilously 50 feet (15 meters) from the ground.

Police say Mason Barth, 20, jumped from the 300-foot (90-meter) Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday morning.

After his rescue at around 9:30 a.m., the man was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System and arrested for criminal trespass.

BASE jumping stands for building, antenna, span and earth — the four common objects from which BASE jumpers launch their descent.

A BASE jumper, Mason Barth, was rescued with a city of Menomonie, Wisconsin, bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300-foot tower he jumped from on Oct. 17, 2019. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

A BASE jumper, Mason Barth, was rescued with a bucket truck after he became tangled in guy wires of a 300-foot tower he jumped from in Menomonie, Wisconsin, on Oct. 17, 2019. He was arrested for criminal trespass after his parachute got tangled in the guy wires of a cellphone tower. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)

Menomonie is 70 miles east of Minneapolis.