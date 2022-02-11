National

A woman was killed and nine officers injured in Phoenix shooting and barricade situation

(CNN) — A woman was fatally shot and nine police officers were injured early Friday in a Phoenix suburb, police said.

An officer responding to a report of a shooting was invited inside a home in Buckeye, west of Phoenix, by a suspect who then “ambushed” the officer with gunfire while still outside the house about 2:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Andy Williams, a police spokesman.

The officer was struck multiple times but managed to retreat and call for backup, Williams said.

A man then came out of the home holding an infant and placed the baby on the ground before he was detained, according to Williams.

The suspect inside the home then opened fire on other officers — striking four of them — as they attempted to bring the infant to safety, Williams said.

Four other officers were struck by bullet ricochets or shrapnel, but stayed at the scene, according to Williams.

Williams initially described the woman as being “extremely critical” but later reported that she had died.

The man who carried out the infant was not part of the ambush, Williams said, adding the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

The gunman barricaded himself in the home after the officers returned fire, according to Williams. He was later found dead in the home.

The responding officer and the other four shot right after him sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expressed support for the officers via Twitter.

“Please continue to pray for the five Phoenix Police officers injured this morning. Our men and women in blue work day and night—no matter the circumstances—to protect our state from danger. Their unwavering courage & sacrifice helps to keep us safe. Arizona is deeply grateful,” he wrote.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams recalled that another officer, Tyler Moldovan, was still recovering after being shot multiple times in December.

“If I seem upset, I am,” the police chief told reporters. “This is senseless. It doesn’t need to happen. It continues to happen over and over again.”

Chief Williams tweeted later Friday: “I am so proud of the courageous men and women of @PhoenixPolice. 5 officers were shot and 4 others injured in an act of violence that critically injured a woman. While they heal from their wounds, their brothers and sisters in blue will be back out there answering when you call.”

Williams, the police spokesman, said the infant is safe. He said the woman was the former girlfriend of the suspect and the infant was their child.

Officers shot in Maryland and New Mexico

In western Maryland, two police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a call about a suspicious man with a firearm just before 1 p.m. Friday in the city of Frederick, Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters.

A suspect was also shot, police said.

The officers — a male and a female — as well as the suspect were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to Lando. Their conditions are not known.

The officers were wearing body cameras but the footage has not been collected, Lando said.

Maryland State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Lockdowns at several schools in the area have been lifted, according to a tweet from Frederick County Public Schools.

In New Mexico, authorities are looking for a man and a woman who allegedly shot a State Police officer Friday morning, according to the State Police.

The officer is in stable condition, police said.

State Police describe the suspects as a heavy-set 5’2″ to 5-4″ male wearing black pants and a blue hoodie, and a thin 5’7″ female in a tan shirt with black leggings.

No details of the shooting have been provided.