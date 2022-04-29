National

Avian influenza found in person working with poultry in Colorado

White and brown organic eggs from controlled organic production lie in a cardboard transport container in a kitchen in December 2021. (Photo by Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/picture alliance via Getty Images)

ATLANTA (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday night reported the first case of a person with avian influenza.

The person in Colorado had “direct exposure to poultry” and was involved in the euthanasia of birds with H5N1.

The patient reported fatigue for a few days and has since recovered. The person was being isolated and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir.

The single case is not considered a high risk, but the CDC says it will continue to monitor for a possible outbreak.

Indiana has reported nine commercial flocks and a hobby flock with bird flu so far in 2022.

Rising prices for eggs has been one effect of the outbreak, the worst in the United States since 2015.