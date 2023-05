Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, Carter Center says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity building site Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. Former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter have volunteered a week of their time annually to Habitat for Humanity since 1984, events dubbed "Carter work projects" that draw thousands of volunteers and take months of planning. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Washington (CNN) — Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady of the United States and wife of former President Jimmy Carter, is suffering from dementia, the Carter Center announced on Tuesday.

“The Carter family is sharing that former First Lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia. She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” the center announced on Twitter.