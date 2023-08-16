New COVID-19 variant EG.5 is on the rise, dominant in the US
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — EG.5, a new Covid-19 variant, is now the dominant strain in the U.S.
The World Health Organization sent out a warning for the new strain last week, which is also known as “Eris.”
The WHO says Eris is a “variant of interest” and will be monitored for mutations that could make it more dangerous.
The organization said the current evidence suggests a low risk to public health at a global level, similar to other variants currently circulating.
CNN reports that EG.5 is causing about 17% of new Covid-19 cases in the country, compared with 16% for the next most common lineage, XBB.1.16, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In May, the WHO said COVID is “an established and ongoing health issue which no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”
The WHO says EG.5 has shown increased prevalence, growth advantage, immune escape properties, and there have been no reported changes in disease severity.
Eris’ properties suggest it may become a dominant strain, potentially around the world, according to the WHO.
Data from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data suggests the largest number of Eris cases are in China, followed by the U.S., Canada, Japan, and South Korea.
According to the CDC, Eris has already become the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for 17.3% of all cases last week.
Former Surgeon General and WISH-TV medical expert, Dr. Jerome Adams joined News 8 for a Health Spotlight to discuss the new Covid-19 strain. That conversation can be viewed here.
The CDC suggests people stay up-to-date with their Covid-19 vaccinations.
CDC: What you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines
- Anyone six years and older, should get 1 updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be up-to-date.
- People over 65 may get a second dose of updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
- People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get additional doses of updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
- Children between six months and five years may need multiple doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be up-to-date, including at least one dose of updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, depending on the number of doses they’ve previously received and their age.
- Covid-19 vaccine recommendations will be updated as needed.
CDC: About Covid-19 Vaccines
Covid-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and dying. As with other vaccine-preventable diseases, you are best protected best from Covid-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccinations.
Covid-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S.:
- Pfizer-BioNTech
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen (J&J/Janssen)
CDC: Updated bivalent and monovalent Covid-19 Vaccines
Updated vaccines are sometimes called “bivalent” vaccines. The updated vaccines are called “updated” because they protect against both the original virus that causes Covid-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
Two Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have developed updated Covid-19 vaccines.