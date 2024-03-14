RECALL: Walmart’s honey roasted cashews recalled for labeling error

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold at Walmart have been recalled due to a labeling error, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The administration says it could cause life-threatening reactions in people. The eight and a quarter-ounce Great value honey roasted cashews” contain undeclared amounts of coconut and milk products.

The FDA says the product was labeled incorrectly.

Customers can either discard the cashews or return them to Walmart for a full refund.