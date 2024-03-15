Ringleader gets life in prison for drug trafficking to Indianapolis from LA

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man who federal prosecutors called the ringleader of an effort to traffic large amounts of drugs to Indianapolis from California has been sentenced to life in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice says a federal jury found Keith J. Jones, aka “Keybo” 57, of Indianapolis, guilty of drug trafficking, laundering money, and running a criminal enterprise. He also was found guilty of being a felon who had a firearm.

Investigator say Jones directed other people to receive the drug parcels at their homes and businesses, and then stashed them at a home at 2877 N. Centennial St. in Indianapolis. That’s southeast of the intersection of West 30th Street and Lafayette Road on west side.

Prosecutors say Jones was among 22 people who’ve been convicted and sentenced in connection to the drug-trafficking organization. Prosecutors say the group distributed at least 300 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of fentanyl, and 50 kilograms of cocaine in the Indianapolis area from Sept. 20, 2020, through July 21, 2022.

Kevin M. Backstrom, 58, of Los Angeles, was the drug supplier for the organization. He was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison as part of the trafficking and money laundering.

Seven other people convicted in connection to the drug ring received sentences from 10 to 20 years, prosecutors say.

Assistant U.S. attorneys Brad Blackington and Kelsey L. Massa prosecuted this case.

