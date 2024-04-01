Ohio man accused of child sex trafficking arrested in Grant County

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An Ohio man was arrested in Grant County after police say he arranged meetings to pick up children for sexual exploitation.

Dennis James Roth, 64, was arrested on three counts of conspiracy to commit promotions of child sex trafficking, three counts of attempted child molesting, and three counts of child solicitation, according to a release on Monday.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call from Predator Catchers Incorporated on Saturday reporting that Roth was traveling to Marion, Indiana from Ohio “in what he believed was a prearranged meeting to pick up children under the age of 14 for sexual exploitation.”

Police say the arrest stems from a PCI investigation started earlier in March and occurred in the 4800 block of South Western Avenue, where a meeting was preplanned.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Roth was held at the Grant County Jail Monday afternoon on a $50,000 cash bond.