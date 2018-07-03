Over 100 people become American citizens in naturalization ceremony

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 100 people became citizens of the United States Tuesday morning.

The naturalization ceremony happened happened at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site.

The group was made up of people from over 37 different countries. 

A man from Denmark that was included in the group told News 8 that becoming an American citizen was a dream come true for him.

“Here it’s ok to take a risk and do something and I like that,” said Jesper Kehlet.

Roughly 700,000 people become U.S. citizens every year. 

