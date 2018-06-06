Pair claims to be with Kokomo FOP, scams company out of over $1,000

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway in Kokomo after a woman is accused of scamming at least one business out of money, saying she was collecting it for charity.

According to the Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police, the woman and another man told the business the money was for a “Shop with a Cop” event in the fall and would help underprivileged kids buy back-to-school supplies.

FOP representatives said a man called the store posing as someone with Kokomo Police and the FOP. He said someone would be by to pick up donations.

A woman then showed up, took the money and left the store with a phony receipt.

The receipt has an incorrect organization name on the top and a fake tax ID number at the bottom.

The FOP relies on donations to help kids in need. One representative said they are worried about the impact this scam could have.

“We are afraid with this kind of activity, that it is going to deter good-hearted donors from giving because they are going to be afraid that maybe the program is not legitimate or they are going to be duped,” said the FOP representative.

He said the FOP will never pressure you to make a donation on the spot and anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a fundraiser is encouraged to call the FOP directly.

As for those involved in the scam, police believe they have identified both the woman and the man she was working with. Charges could be filed in the coming days.

Police are still working to determine if there are additional victims. Anyone who received a similar phone call or donation request is asked to call police.

