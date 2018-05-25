Parents respond to Noblesville West Middle School shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Parents were quick to respond to Noblesville West Middle School following a shooting that injured two people.

News 8’s Brittany Lewis spoke with one man, identified as Chad, after he learned his daughter was safe.

“My ex-wife called me and she was hysterical and couldn’t even talk,” he said. “And I had to calm her down and what’s going on. All she said there was shooting at my kid’s school. My daughter called her while it was happening from underneath the desk and it sounded like it was coming from another hallway.”

News 8’s Brenna Donnelly spoke with another parent, Somorah Landis.

“I got a message and a call from my daughter that’s in eighth grade at West Middle School saying that there was an active shooter and that they were to evacuate the building,” Landis said. “She was crying and so frantic.”

Landis said she works for the high school.

“I’m always telling my kids that I believe that they need to have daily school searches and not let them carry backpacks,” she said.

Another parent, Joe Guzman, says he lives across from the school.

“I wasn’t prepared to see the entire road blocked off,” Guzman said. “I had to tell the cop that I live in the neighborhood right across from the schools for him to let me by. You don’t want any kind of regulations due to something like this so when you’re coming home and it’s there, you get this sort of veil taken off your eyes.”