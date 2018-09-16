Pastor, community leader laid to rest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A longtime pastor and leader in the Indianapolis community was remembered and laid to rest on Saturday.

Rev. Charles Ellis died last Sunday after a battle with cancer. He served as a pastor at the 25th Street Baptist Church for more than 15 years.

He was also a leader with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Robert Heyser said he did not wear black for the funeral because he wants to celebrate all that his cousin accomplished.

“He’s done so many things throughout his 54 years that he’s been living. Snd we all just gathered here to recognize and understand all the things that he did do just to make everybody comfortable and take care of everyone,” Heyser said.

News 8 spoke to Rev. Charles Harrison last week about the impact Ellis had on the community.

