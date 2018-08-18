Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested at Boone County hotel

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted for criminal homicide in Pennsylvania was taken into custody Friday night at a Boone County hotel.

Officials with the Williamsport, Pennsylvania Police Department informed Boone County officials that 49-year-old Edward Heck was at an America’s Best Value Inn in the 1200 block of West State Road around 8 p.m.

Police established a perimeter at the area and had Heck surrender outside his hotel room just before 10:40 p.m. Another man was also taken into custody with Heck, but he was later released after questioning.

Investigators are working to collect any evidence to transfer to officials to Williamsport.

Heck is currently jailed in Boone County as he awaits the extradition process back to Boone County.