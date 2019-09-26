Pet Pals TV: SOAR working to vaccinate pets against parvovirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each and every week Pet Pals shares a story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This time Susan Hobbs with Pet Pals TV stopped by with her guest Angela Hopson from Street Outreach Animal Response Initiative (SOAR).

SOAR is working to get more animals vaccinated against the parvovirus.

She talked about their parvo program, what clinics are participating, and also about a Paws and Prevention event happening on Sept. 28 from 10 to 4 p.m. in Fountain Square.

To hear more about SOAR and their initiatives, click on the video.