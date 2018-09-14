Pike HS band, Warren Central cheerleaders are ready for The Zone

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Friday morning and News 8’s “Daybreak” is getting you ready for another evening of Friday night football.

The Pike High School marching band and the Warren Central High School Cheerleaders popped by WISH-TV’s studio to get you pumped up for The Zone.

AC, Meghan and Charlie will have highlights from 20 high school football games on Friday night.

As always, The Zone begins at 11:08 p.m. on WISH-TV.

Be sure to Tweet your game photos using the hashtag #TheZone8 all night long.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK